Anantapur girl Sumaya Reddy handling different crafts for ‘Dear Uma’

The Telugu girl Sumaya Reddy who hails from Anantapur started her career as a model. After waiting for good opportunities in the film industry, she started her own production house. With her intelligence and hard-working nature, Sumaya is handling different crafts for her maiden film “Dear Uma.”
Sumaya Reddy is the writer, producer, and also lead actress in the movie “Dear Uma” co-starring Prithvi Amber. The film directed by Sai Rajesh Madhav under the banner of Sumachitra Arts is done with its shooting part and is currently in the post-production phase.
Sumaya and the team “Dear Uma” are planning to kick-start the promotional activities soon. The actress who is going to prove her acting prowess is hoping to grab good offers, after the release of the movie.