Anasuya in a never seen role!

Tollywood: Anasuya Bharadwaj is a popular TV host in Telugu entertainment space. Anasuya is currently busy with back to back projects in multiple languages. The actress will make debut in Tamil and Malyalam this year. Interestingly, she is also doing special songs in a couple of upcoming films, including Chavu Kaburu Challaga.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is also doing a key role in Gopichand's next film Pakka Commercial. Maruthi is the director of the film. The buzz is that Anasuya will be doing the role of a prostitute in the film. Touted to be a court-room drama, the film has a lot of interesting elements. Anasuya's character reportedly has a lot of significance. It is first time that the actress is playing a role as such. She pinned big hopes on the project that it will plant her in the star league of actors.

The film's shoot will begin from next month. The complete details of the movie will come out soon.