Anil Ravipudi pens an interesting character for Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his mass action movies. Though Balakrishna tried to test his luck with other genres like comedy, he has failed to impress the audience.



But making a commercial movie with comedy as the major driving factor is director Anil Ravipudi's style. That is the reason why the audience are super excited when the news broke out that Anil Ravipudi is all set to wield the Megaphone for Balakrishna's next. As per the latest reports, Anil Ravipudi has opened up about Balakrishna's role in the movie. "His characterization will have my mark. It is an action entertainer and I will use Balayya's image and mix it with my style of entertainment," said Anil Ravipudi.



On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi will soon get busy with the shooting of F3 with Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles. After wrapping up this project, Anil Ravipudi will take Balakrishna'ss project on to the role.

