Anirudh’s ‘Don’t Know Why’ from ‘Magic’ sets a romantic mood

The much-anticipated first single, Don’t Know Why, from the upcoming film Magic is finally out, and Anirudh Ravichander has struck gold yet again. Known for delivering hit tracks that define romance, Anirudh continues his Valentine’s Day tradition with this mesmerizing number, making it an instant favorite among music lovers.

Don’t Know Why is a vibrant and stylish music video that perfectly captures the essence of young love. Featuring captivating visuals, the song brings a fresh energy that resonates with audiences. Sung by Anirudh himself alongside Aishwarya Suresh Bindra, the track is released in both Telugu and Tamil. Lyricists Krishnakanth (Telugu) and Vignesh Shivan (Tamil) add emotional depth, making the melody even more impactful.

Set against the backdrop of a college fest, Magic follows four teenagers as they come together to compose an original song, promising an emotional and inspiring journey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his exceptional storytelling, the film is shaping up to be a fresh and engaging musical experience.

With Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli crafting the narrative, Magic boasts a top-tier technical crew. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting.

With Don’t Know Why setting the perfect tone, Magic is gearing up to be a musical delight for audiences.