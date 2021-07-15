Another Telugu film with red sandalwood smuggling backdrop

Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun joined hands with ace director Sukumar and is all set to come of the much-awaited film Pushpa. Touted to be an action entertainer, we already knew that the film which is going to release in 2 parts will entirely revolve around red sandalwood smuggling.

As per the latest reports, another film is also going to deal with the same concept and it is 'Rama Rao' starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. Prashant Mandwa is helming this product and the shooting of the film recently hit the floors. Rumors are rife that Ravi Teja will play the role of a government servant in the film. Some are claiming that this film will also have the same red Sandalwood smuggling backdrop. Ravi Teja's character will play a crucial role in finding the culprits who are behind red Sandalwood smuggling.

Rumors are rife that Ravi Teja is going to have two different shades in this film. The recently released first look poster of the film has already created enough buzz around the movie.