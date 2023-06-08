Live
Anupama Parameswaran ropes in for another Telugu film
Highlights
Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameswaran is currently busy shooting for her next big Telugu movie, “Tillu Square,” co-starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda as the lead.
Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameswaran is currently busy shooting for her next big Telugu movie, “Tillu Square,” co-starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda as the lead. A poster featuring the actress was recently released and the “Premam” actress is seen doing romance the actor. Now, the actress has signed a new Telugu film.
She is roped in to play the female lead in a Telugu movie that will be directed by Praveen Kandregula of “Cinema Bandi” fame. The other details about the film will be unveiled soon. The movie will be produced by Vijay Donkada, who served as the executive producer for “Cinema Bandi.”
