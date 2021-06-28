Anushka Shetty Drops A Heartfelt Message On Spreading Love And Care

Tollywood's ace actress Anushka Shetty makes her presence on social media only on important occasions. Off late, she shared a beautiful message of love and care. It is all about staying connected with the people and showering your love on them.









This post reads, "Please, just let love in. Tell people how you feel, and do not worry about being too much. Be too much. Care too much. Let people show up for you. Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world.Be vulnerable. do not be afraid of what you feel. Try to find the beauty in each breakdown, try to move forward and let go; try to learn and believe in new beginnings despite what you have been through. Kiss the faces of your friends, hug their broken pieces back together, laugh loudly and hope loudly, live loudly and be gentle with yourself, be gentle with your healing. Connect, connect, connect- with every ounce of who you are, with every inch of your patchwork heart. Connect with the people who make you feel deeply. Connect with the moments that bring tears to your eyes. Connect with the things that make your hands shake, embrace the things that make you aware of just how lucky you are to be alive. Please just connect- because beautiful things are vanishing each &everyday. Don't let your heart become one of them".

Along with sharing this message, she also wrote, "Connect…Connect….Connect…with every ounce of who you are with because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day…..!!!"

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Madhavan starrer Nishabdam. Till now there is no official announcement regarding her next project.