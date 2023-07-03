Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ locks release date

Star heroine Anushka Shetty and young actor Naveen Polishetty will be seen together in “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” written and directed by Mahesh Babu P.

As announced earlier, the makers have revealed that the movie will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023, in multiple languages. A brand new poster has been shared on social media.

Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, Tulasi, and others play significant roles in this UV Creations production. The pan-South project will be released this summer in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.