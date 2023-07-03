Live
- KTR Inaugurates Microchip Development Facility in Hyderabad
- Stocks on a roll: Sensex scales 65k peak for first time; Nifty settles at record high
- Delhi High Court refuses bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise policy case
- Nikki Tamboli to venture into OTT space with ‘Puppy Love’
- Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ locks release date
- Gold falls Rs 100; silver climbs Rs 120
- Govt calls off strategic sale of Pawan Hans as winning bidder disqualified
- Hero Realty sells all 77 plots in Gurugram project for Rs 180 cr in single day
- Business briefs IHCL opens The Crown under SeleQtions brand in Odisha
- Official: ‘Animal’ comes with a new release date
Highlights
Star heroine Anushka Shetty and young actor Naveen Polishetty will be seen together in “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” written and directed by Mahesh Babu P.
As announced earlier, the makers have revealed that the movie will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023, in multiple languages. A brand new poster has been shared on social media.
Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, Tulasi, and others play significant roles in this UV Creations production. The pan-South project will be released this summer in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
