AR Rahman comes on board for ‘RC16’

Megapower Star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with director Buchi Babu Sana for his next film, tentatively titled "RC16." Buchi Babu Sana gained recognition with his National Award-winning debut film "Uppena." The movie is expected to be a high-budget production with impressive technical standards, backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.



A significant announcement for the film is the inclusion of legendary music composer AR Rahman, who will be scoring the music. This collaboration was officially confirmed by the makers, Mythri Movie Makers, on Rahman's birthday. The announcement notes that Buchi Babu Sana's script is powerful and has a universal appeal.

Given the success of "Uppena," which was well-received for its music, the team is eager to deliver another musical hit with the combination of Ram Charan and A.R. Rahman. The project is expected to be a PAN India film, and further details about the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days. The addition of A.R. Rahman to the project adds significant anticipation for the film's musical compositions.