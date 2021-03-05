Ariyana Glory on board for Mega hero's next

Tollywood: Anchor Ariyana Glory who shot to fame with an interview with controversial director Ram Gopal Varma became even more popular with season 4 of Bigg Boss.

Ariyana is now all set to test her luck as an actress. She has already signed a project with young Hero Raj Tarun. Now, the actress got an opportunity to star in Mega hero's upcoming film. Kalyan Dev of 'Vijetha' fame is all set to come up with a sports drama under the direction of Sreedhar Seepana. According to the buzz, Ariana Glory is going to play the sister role of Kalyan Dev in the film. People media in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts is bankrolling this project. Ariyana said that she is enjoying the fame and has recently started shooting. She is super excited about it and added that she got a performance-oriented role in this film.

Ariyana Glory is one of the few contestants who have been busy with back-to-back offers after the completion of Bigg Boss season 4.