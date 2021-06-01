Arjun locked for Mahesh Babu's next?

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the output of the first schedule. The team is yet to plan the next schedule and it will most likely begin once the lockdown is over. Interestingly, we have learned that the team is planning to get Arjun Sarja on board.

Arjun Sarja is one of the star actors in the South film industry and is a noted character artist in Telugu. The film unit is yet to take a call on finalizing him for the film but we hear that Arjun has expressed his interest to do the film.



Earlier, the likes of Aravind Swamy, Anil Kapoor, and others also did rounds in the media. Most likely, we will get a clarity on the same very soon. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments is producing the film.

