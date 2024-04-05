Ashok Galla’s next venture ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ first single gets unveiled

Ashok Galla, the grandson of Superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, who made an impactful debut with "Hero," is gearing up for his second outing titled "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva," directed by Arjun Jandyala of "Guna 369" fame. The film, produced by Somineni Balakrishna under Lalithambika Productions, marks the collaboration of creative minds like Prasanth Varma, the story writer, and Sai Madhav Burra, the dialogue writer.

As a special treat on Ashok Galla's birthday, the makers unveiled a promo of the first single "Yeamayyinde," following the teaser that introduced the protagonist's character and the movie's premise. The song, composed by sensational musician Bheems Ceciroleo, boasts mellifluous melodies and captivating beats, showcasing the protagonist's love for Varanasi Manasa, played by a charming yet-to-be-revealed actress.

Ashok Galla and Varanasi Manasa's on-screen chemistry is palpable, portraying a charismatic jodi deeply in love but keeping their relationship discreet. The visuals, captured by Prasad Murella, promise a grand cinematic experience with lavish production design and meticulous editing by Tammiraju.

With anticipation building for the release of the first single, "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva" is set to captivate audiences with its enchanting music and promising performances, marking another milestone in Ashok Galla's budding career in the Telugu film industry.