Daughter slams comments of Mudragada on Pawan Kalyan

Rajamahendravaram : Former minister and YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s daughter Kranti condemned the recent comments made by her father against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and said he is desperately trying to defeat Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram.

She criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for using her father just to insult Pawan Kalyan and informed that she will work for Pawan Kalyan’s victory in Pithapuram. A video released by her in this regard has become sensation.

Mudragada Padmanabham recently commented that Pawan Kalyan will be defeated in Pithapuram. He also challenged that he will change his name to Padmanabha Reddy if Pawan Kalyan wins the election.



Kranti said YSRCP leaders are making intense efforts to defeat Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. My father made a painful challenge in this matter. If Pawan is not defeated and expelled from Pithapuram, he will change his name to Padmanabham Reddy. I don’t understand what this concept is. My father’s fans also did not like this statement. He may struggle for the victory of YSRCP candidate Vanga Geeta. But there should be no comments that offend Pawan and his fans, she said.



Mudragada Padmanabham also reacted to the video released by his daughter. He said that he is not afraid of the video. Some people released the video with his daughter. He made it clear that he will not be afraid of anyone who threatened him and will be a servant of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Some people are trying to create a wedge between me and my daughter, he said.

