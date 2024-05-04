Krishna and Mahesh fans rally in support of YCP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar



A massive rally of fans of actors Krishna and Mahesh took place in support of YCP MLA candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. The rally was organized under the leadership of MLA Ganesh Kumar in Visakhapatnam, with Visakha MP Botsa Ghansilakshmi in attendance.



During the rally, Botsa Ghansilakshmi praised the dedication and support of the fans, stating that actor Krishna is revered as the great Alluri Sitaramaraju. She thanked all the fans for their support of the YCP party.

MLA candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar pledged to work for the development of Visakhapatnam and create employment opportunities for the youth. He expressed gratitude to the fans for their continued support and mentioned that he has watched all of Krishna's movies.

Ganesh Kumar also highlighted the achievements of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in education, healthcare, welfare, and regional development. He called for the fans to support Jagan Mohan Reddy and promised to install a bronze statue of superstar Krishna in Visakhapatnam under the YCP government.

The rally was attended by various leaders and representatives of the Visakha Superstar Krishna Mahesh Babu Fans Association, as well as a large number of fans. The event showcased the strong support of the fans for the YCP and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.