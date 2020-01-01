Athade Srimannarayana first day box office collection report

Avane Srimannarayana took a big opening in Kannada markets and it is receiving praises from the critics and audiences for the different attempt that the film crew managed to pull off.

The movie team announced that it will release in five languages and it released in Telugu, as Athade Srimannarayana, on 1st January. Dil Raju released the film and it is received well by the critics.

As the film doesn't have such huge buzz as KGF Chapter 1, the film has to depend and build on the good word of mouth. Movie length has become an issue but people who watched the movie praised its content.

Rakshit Shetty, director Sachin Ravi and producer Pushkara are happy with the kind of response it got in Karnataka and they are hoping for good gains from a long run in other languages.