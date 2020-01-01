Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Athade Srimannarayana first day box office collection report

Athade Srimannarayana first day box office collection report
Highlights

Avane Srimannarayana took a big opening in Kannada markets and it is receiving praises from the critics and audiences for the different attempt that...

Avane Srimannarayana took a big opening in Kannada markets and it is receiving praises from the critics and audiences for the different attempt that the film crew managed to pull off.

The movie team announced that it will release in five languages and it released in Telugu, as Athade Srimannarayana, on 1st January. Dil Raju released the film and it is received well by the critics.

As the film doesn't have such huge buzz as KGF Chapter 1, the film has to depend and build on the good word of mouth. Movie length has become an issue but people who watched the movie praised its content.

Rakshit Shetty, director Sachin Ravi and producer Pushkara are happy with the kind of response it got in Karnataka and they are hoping for good gains from a long run in other languages.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary Privileges
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary...
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On...


Top