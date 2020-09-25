Avunu heroine turns villain for Raj Tarun

Poorna is one of the popular heroines in Telugu. Although she did many films, it is Avunu that has brought her immense name and fame. The actress often makes her presence in a few more exciting films but she did not sign any solid role so far in her career. The latest reports confirm that she is on board for Raj Tarun's next, to play a lead antagonist in the film.

Vijay Kumar Konda who made the films Oka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthainde is now coming up with an interesting film. His last film Orey Bujjiga is set to have a grand release on Aha platform. The director and Raj Tarun teamed up again immediately for a new movie.



Poorna is said to be playing the lead villain in the film. The makers are confident that she will get a very good name in the film. The film's shoot will begin soon.

