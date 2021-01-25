Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake hit the floors

Mega Fans have been eagerly waiting for the grand commencement of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's highly-anticipated remake of the superhit Malayalam action-drama, 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

The first schedule of the film has commenced today. More details about this much-talked-about film will be out soon. The film will feature Sai Pallavi in the female lead role and Aishwarya Rajesh in a crucial role. Young filmmaker Saagar K Chandra is helming this project and star director Trivikram is penning the screenplay and dialogues for the flick. Young producer Naga Vamsi is bankrolling this project under Sithara Entertainments banner.

"The Power Storm begins today, Very Soon! Stay tuned @sitharaents," tweeted Producer Naga Vamsi from Sithara Entertainments Banner. SS Thaman is composing music for this film.