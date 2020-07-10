Baahubali celebrates 5th birthday

Tollywood: Baahubali The Beginning is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie featured Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Satyaraj, Nasser and others. The first part of the film released today, 5 years ago. The makers are extremely happy with the success of the film. On the occasion of the film's fifth birthday, the makers penned an emotional post.





On occasion of the completion of 5 years since the release of #Baahubali, here's a small video cut by our Producer @Shobu_ garu's son Karthikeya Yarlagadda @kyarlagadda17



Tell us what you think! #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar https://t.co/vdFz4adQiY — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020

Film's producer Shobhu Yarlagadda took to Twitter and wrote, "Very few people know what we were going through this very moment 5 years ago! @BaahubaliMovie! It was the toughest day of my life to say the least! But glad to have survived!!"

It's heartening to see that even after 5 years, India is hailing #Baahubali and #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar is a top trend in India! 🔥



Thank you audience for making our film a major milestone that will be celebrated for as long as Indian cinema is alive. ❤️



Jai Maahishmathi! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Va86ehbA1G — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020





Baahubali Twitter account too thanked the audiences. "It's heartening to see that even after 5 years, India is hailing #Baahubali and #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar is a top trend in India! Thank you audience for making our film a major milestone that will be celebrated for as long as Indian cinema is alive. Jai Maahishmathi!"