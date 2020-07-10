Baahubali celebrates 5th birthday
Baahubali The Beginning is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu.
Tollywood: Baahubali The Beginning is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie featured Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Satyaraj, Nasser and others. The first part of the film released today, 5 years ago. The makers are extremely happy with the success of the film. On the occasion of the film's fifth birthday, the makers penned an emotional post.
It's been 5 years since a sensation hit the big screen! #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar #Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginning pic.twitter.com/fWAo1KhgrQ— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020
On occasion of the completion of 5 years since the release of #Baahubali, here's a small video cut by our Producer @Shobu_ garu's son Karthikeya Yarlagadda @kyarlagadda17— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020
Film's producer Shobhu Yarlagadda took to Twitter and wrote, "Very few people know what we were going through this very moment 5 years ago! @BaahubaliMovie! It was the toughest day of my life to say the least! But glad to have survived!!"
It's heartening to see that even after 5 years, India is hailing #Baahubali and #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar is a top trend in India! 🔥— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020
Thank you audience for making our film a major milestone that will be celebrated for as long as Indian cinema is alive. ❤️
Jai Maahishmathi! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Va86ehbA1G
Recollecting memories @BaahubaliMovie ♥️— Lahari Music (@LahariMusic) July 10, 2020
Check out this special video, fantastic edit by @Lets_VattAL 👌https://t.co/9GCLfflhZE#5YearsForBaahubaliRoar #Prabhas @ssrajamouli @Shobu_ @RanaDaggubati @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @arkamediaworks @LahariMusic
