‘Baby’ growing day-by-day at the box office

Recent blockbuster “Baby” is growing big at the box office. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin played the lead roles. Sai Rajesh directed this cult classic.

The movie has entered its second-week run but is still going super strong at the ticket windows. What’s more surprising is that even the heavy rains in the Telugu states are not affecting the film’s collections. Till now, “Baby” collected more than 70 crores gross.

“Baby” will lose a significant chunk of its screens to next biggie “Bro” which releases this Friday. But going by the fantastic box office trend, “Baby” is expected to collect decent numbers this weekend too.