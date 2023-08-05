Live
- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
Just In
‘Baby’ team to visit Vizag, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam today
Highlights
Blockbuster movie “Baby” is still performing well at the box office even after the release of biggie “BRO”.
Blockbuster movie “Baby” is still performing well at the box office even after the release of biggie “BRO”. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Sai Rajesh.
The team, which is on cloud nine, wants to share their happiness with audiences and has recently embarked on a success tour. The latest information reveals that the team will be visiting Avanti College in Vizag and a couple of theatres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam today.
On the other hand, the OTT release of the movie might be delayed since the film is performing well on silver screen. The SKN-produced flick features music composed by Vijay Bulganin.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS