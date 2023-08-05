‘Baby’ team to visit Vizag, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam today

Blockbuster movie “Baby” is still performing well at the box office even after the release of biggie “BRO”. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Sai Rajesh.

The team, which is on cloud nine, wants to share their happiness with audiences and has recently embarked on a success tour. The latest information reveals that the team will be visiting Avanti College in Vizag and a couple of theatres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam today.

On the other hand, the OTT release of the movie might be delayed since the film is performing well on silver screen. The SKN-produced flick features music composed by Vijay Bulganin.