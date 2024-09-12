‘Bahusa Bahusa’ Nara Rohith’s ‘Sundarakanda’ wins hearts

Hero Nara Rohith is all set for his 20th film, Sundarakanda, a fun-filled entertainer directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. Produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP) banner, the film’s teaser has already generated buzz by introducing Rohith in a refreshing avatar as a middle-aged single man.

The musical campaign for the movie kicked off with the release of the first single, Bahusa Bahusa. This track captures Nara Rohith’s character’s first love and childhood crush, portrayed by actress Sridevi Vijaykumar. The song perfectly encapsulates the innocence and beauty of first love, which Rohith’s character reveres as a divine experience.

Bahusa Bahusa is composed by Leon James, blending soothing instruments like the flute and mouth organ, and brought to life by the soulful voice of Sid Sriram. His enchanting vocals, paired with the expressive lyrics by Sri Harsha Emani, beautifully convey the depth of Rohith’s feelings for Sridevi’s character. The song has quickly become a fan favorite and is expected to top the music charts.

With Pradeep M Varma handling cinematography and Rajesh Pentakota as the art director, Sundarakanda is shaping up to be an engaging and visually appealing entertainer. Fans eagerly await its release.