Balagam Achieves Rare Milestone with 50-Day Theatrical Run

Balagam, a small film directed by Venu Yeldandi and starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, has achieved a remarkable feat in the current climate of low public interest in theaters. Despite the challenging circumstances, the emotionally charged film has become a massive commercial success, with a rare 50-day theatrical run that even big-budget films have struggled to achieve recently.

Furthermore, Balagam has continued to generate strong revenue in theaters even after its release on an OTT platform. The film was produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, with soundtracks composed by Bheems Ceciroleo of Dhamaka fame. Supporting roles were played by Venu Yeldandi, Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others. This is truly an outstanding achievement for Balagam.