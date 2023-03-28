Balagam Collections: Still Running Successfully even after 25 days

Stars may enhance a film, but proven by several recent releases, quality content can stand on its own without them. "Balagam" is a prime example of this, directed by Venu and produced by Dil Raju Productions, which unexpectedly drew audiences to theaters through positive word-of-mouth reviews. This film beautifully portrays Telangana's cultural traditions, surpassing initial low expectations.

Celebrating its 25th day in theaters, "Balagam" has grossed 24.29 crore and 11.14 crore shares in two Telugu states, with Nizam alone reportedly contributing 16.75 crore gross. The film has earned over 10 crores so far and is now available on Amazon Prime.