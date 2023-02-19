Balakrishna Drops An Emotional Post Reminiscing Taraka Ratna
- Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 40!
- Balakrishna turned teary-eyed reminiscing his bond with Tarak and dropped an emotional post on social media!
It's a big shock to all the Nandamuri fans as Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday evening at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bangalore. From day one, Balakrishna stayed in the hospital and was in continuous touch with doctors monitoring the condition of his dear nephew. But as said earlier, doctors could not save him as they couldn't recover the brain damage. Tarak Ratna collapsed on 27th January, 2023 during Nara Lokesh's padayatra and then he was treated at Kuppam hospital. There the pulse was revived but the 40 minutes gap damaged the brain. From there he was shifted to Narayana Hrudalaya and there along with specialists and cardio and neurologists, even specialised foreign doctors also tried to treat Tarak. But after being in coma for 23 days, Tarak passed away yesterday evening and made all his fans and family members deeply shocked. Well, as said Balakrishna and Tarak had a great bond, so, the ace actor is not able to take the news of his nephew's death. He shared a pic of Tarak on his Facebook page and penned an emotional note making his fans go teary-eyed.
His post reads, "I can't bear to imagine that our Tarakaratna's call who is affectionately called as Bala Babai is not heard anymore...
Tarakaratna's death is a huge loss to Nandamuri fans and TDP family members. He proved himself in acting too. Tarakaratna, who thought he would come back as a victory over death, has gone to the unseen worlds. God should give peace to the soul of Tarataratna…".
Even Mahesh Babu, Mohan Babu, Ram Charan, K Raghavendra Rao and a few other actors mourned for Tarak's sudden demise…
Mahesh Babu
Parameshvar Hivrale
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna
Ram Charan
Varun Tej Konidela
K Raghavendra Rao
He shared an image of Tarak and wrote, "ఒకటో నెంబర్ కుర్రాడు సినిమా ద్వారా ఇండస్ట్రీ కి నా చేతుల మీదగా లాంచ్ చేయబడ్డ తారక రత్న ఇంత చిన్న వయసులో ఈ లోకాన్ని వీడటం దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది. వారి కుటంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఓం శాంతి K Raghavendra Rao #tarakarathna".
Allu Arjun
Mohan Babu
Akhil Akkineni
Sudheer Babu
GA2 Pictures
Nithiin
Brahmaji
Suma Kanakala
Adivi Sesh
Kona Venkat
DVV Entertainment
Devi Sri Prasad
He is also deeply shocked and wrote, "Deeply shocked n saddened by the untimely demise of dear #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. May his soul rest in peace… May God give strength to his family and loved ones".
Pawan Kalyan
His note reads, "నందమూరి తారకరత్న ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి
నటుడు శ్రీ నందమూరి తారకరత్న కన్ను మూయడం బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని పరమేశ్వరుణ్ణి ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. గత మూడు వారాలుగా బెంగళూరు ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న శ్రీ తారకరత్న కోలుకొంటారని భావించాను. ఆయన నటుడిగా రాణిస్తూనే ప్రజా జీవితంలో ఉండాలనుకొన్నారు. ఆ ఆశలు నెరవేరకుండానే తుదిశ్వాస విడవటం దురదృష్టకరం. శ్రీ తారకరత్న భార్యాబిడ్డలకి, తండ్రి శ్రీ మోహనకృష్ణ గారికి, బాబాయి శ్రీ బాలకృష్ణ గారికి, ఇతర కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియచేస్తున్నాను."
RIP Taraka Ratna…