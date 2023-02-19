Balakrishna Drops An Emotional Post Reminiscing Taraka Ratna

It's a big shock to all the Nandamuri fans as Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday evening at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bangalore. From day one, Balakrishna stayed in the hospital and was in continuous touch with doctors monitoring the condition of his dear nephew. But as said earlier, doctors could not save him as they couldn't recover the brain damage. Tarak Ratna collapsed on 27th January, 2023 during Nara Lokesh's padayatra and then he was treated at Kuppam hospital. There the pulse was revived but the 40 minutes gap damaged the brain. From there he was shifted to Narayana Hrudalaya and there along with specialists and cardio and neurologists, even specialised foreign doctors also tried to treat Tarak. But after being in coma for 23 days, Tarak passed away yesterday evening and made all his fans and family members deeply shocked. Well, as said Balakrishna and Tarak had a great bond, so, the ace actor is not able to take the news of his nephew's death. He shared a pic of Tarak on his Facebook page and penned an emotional note making his fans go teary-eyed.



His post reads, "I can't bear to imagine that our Tarakaratna's call who is affectionately called as Bala Babai is not heard anymore...

Tarakaratna's death is a huge loss to Nandamuri fans and TDP family members. He proved himself in acting too. Tarakaratna, who thought he would come back as a victory over death, has gone to the unseen worlds. God should give peace to the soul of Tarataratna…".

Even Mahesh Babu, Mohan Babu, Ram Charan, K Raghavendra Rao and a few other actors mourned for Tarak's sudden demise…



Mahesh Babu

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Parameshvar Hivrale

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna anna .

Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/imuPfvaQL6 — Parameshwar hivrale (@parameshhivrale) February 18, 2023

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

Just heard the worst news. Sweetest and most humble #TarakaRatna is gone way too soon. My heart goes to Alekya and their beautiful children. May God give them all the strength at this hour. Om shanti — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) February 19, 2023

Ram Charan

Really heartbroken to hear the news of TarakaRatna Garu's demise.



My deepest condolences to all his family members and friends 🙏🏼🙏🏼



May his soul rest in peace. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 19, 2023

Varun Tej Konidela

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu.

Gone too soon.



Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #OmShanti — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) February 19, 2023

K Raghavendra Rao

He shared an image of Tarak and wrote, "ఒకటో నెంబర్ కుర్రాడు సినిమా ద్వారా ఇండస్ట్రీ కి నా చేతుల మీదగా లాంచ్ చేయబడ్డ తారక రత్న ఇంత చిన్న వయసులో ఈ లోకాన్ని వీడటం దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది. వారి కుటంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఓం శాంతి K Raghavendra Rao #tarakarathna".



Allu Arjun

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Mohan Babu

Such a tragedy #TarakaRatna. I have no words to express my grief. 💔 — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) February 18, 2023

Akhil Akkineni

Sad to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) February 18, 2023

Sudheer Babu

Heartbreaking to know #TarakaRatna garu is no more... My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om shanti 🙏🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) February 19, 2023

GA2 Pictures

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna garu . Our condolences to his family, friends and dearest ones.



May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti #RIPTarakaRatna 🙏 — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) February 19, 2023

Nithiin

Extremely shocking to learn about the untimely demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🙏 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 18, 2023

Brahmaji

Suma Kanakala

Deeply Saddened by the demise of #TarakaRatna May his soul rest in peace. May god give strength to the family. — Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) February 18, 2023

Adivi Sesh

#TarakaRatna garu. Too early. Too soon. 🙏🏼 Prayers for the family. Rest In Peace sir. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 18, 2023

Kona Venkat

Such an unbelievable tragedy.. A great soul gone too soon .., Rest in peace dear #Tarakarathna 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bIJmiTs0AZ — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) February 19, 2023

DVV Entertainment

Sad to know about the demise of #Tarakaratna garu.



Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.. pic.twitter.com/vy3bsKM9vW — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) February 18, 2023

Devi Sri Prasad

Deeply shocked n saddened by the untimely demise of dear #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu 🙏🏻



May his soul rest in peace..



May God give strength to his family and loved ones🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kpzaykA8pT — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) February 18, 2023

Pawan Kalyan

His note reads, "నందమూరి తారకరత్న ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి



నటుడు శ్రీ నందమూరి తారకరత్న కన్ను మూయడం బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని పరమేశ్వరుణ్ణి ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. గత మూడు వారాలుగా బెంగళూరు ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న శ్రీ తారకరత్న కోలుకొంటారని భావించాను. ఆయన నటుడిగా రాణిస్తూనే ప్రజా జీవితంలో ఉండాలనుకొన్నారు. ఆ ఆశలు నెరవేరకుండానే తుదిశ్వాస విడవటం దురదృష్టకరం. శ్రీ తారకరత్న భార్యాబిడ్డలకి, తండ్రి శ్రీ మోహనకృష్ణ గారికి, బాబాయి శ్రీ బాలకృష్ణ గారికి, ఇతర కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియచేస్తున్నాను."

RIP Taraka Ratna…

