Balakrishna keeps them as secret!

Balakrishna signed his third movie with Boyapati Srinu. Boyapati Srinu already shot the first schedule of the movie and a fight sequence was canned during the shoot. Balakrishna is happy with the teaser response too but the shoot of the movie will now get postponed.

There is no clarity on when the shoot will kick start. Also, the makers finalised the heroine and title for the film.

Monarch is the title in consideration now but the makers are yet to give a clarity on the same. Amala Paul is also in talks for the film for one of the leading ladies. The makers want to cast a new heroine for Bombay for another leading lady role.

Balakrishna will be seen in different getups for the film and his character as Aghora creates a lot of buzz. More details on the same will come out soon.