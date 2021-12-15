Balakrishna responds on the movie ticket prices issue, says God is there for everything

The 'Akhanda' movie unit including Balakrishna and Boyapati visited the Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Balakrishna expressed pleasure over the success of the movie 'Akhanda'. He said that the Akhanda movie has showcased the Sanatana Dharma and opined that the producers got the courage to release films after the huge success of the film. He explained that everyone is moving forward to release the films in near future.



Meanwhile, the Tollywood actor and Hindupur MLA Balakrishna responded to the ticket rates issue and the new ticketing policy introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government. He said that if the government would move to the Supreme Court on ticket rates, the producers will also do the same. "The film industry will definitely be protected and God is there," Balakrishna asserted

Earlier, Borra Gandhi and Karunakar welcomed Balakrishna and Akhanda Cinema team unit at the Vijayawada International Airport. Later, they left for Vijayawada by road. Fans flocked to the airport to take selfies with their favourite hero.

The High Court has suspended GO for reducing the movie ticket prices in the AP. Theater owners' lawyers have argued that the government does not have the power to reduce movie ticket prices. They said the theater owners have the right to increase ticket rates during the release of the film. The High Court agreed with the arguments on behalf of the petitioner and suspended GO No. 35, which was issued by the government.