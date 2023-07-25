Balakrishna’s ‘Bhairava Dweepam’ up for a re-release; here are the details

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen next in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial as “Bhagavanth Kesari,” with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Sreeleela in a pivotal role. The biggie will hit big screens on October 19, 2023.





The latest information reveals that the actor’s 1993 blockbuster “Bhairava Dweepam,” directed by the legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, is all set for a grand re-release in theaters after 30 years. Chandra Sekar Kumaraswamy and P Dev Varma of Claps Infotainment are re-releasing the evergreen classic in upgraded 4K quality on August 5, 2023. The fantasy adventure stars Roja as the female lead.





The film features a strong ensemble cast including Kaikala Satyanarayana, Vijayakumar, Rambha, Vijaya Rangaraju, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Giri Babu, Babu Mohan, and others, with music composed by Madhavapeddi Suresh. B Venkatarami Reddy of Chandamama Vijaya Combines produced the movie, which won 9 Nandi awards and enjoyed immense box office success and audience reception.





Here is the full movie..

