‘Balu Gani Talkies’ set to premier in Ahafrom September 13

Leading regional OTT platform aha has announced that its highly anticipated period drama, Balu Gani Talkies, will premiere exclusively on the platform on September 13, 2024. The release date was revealed during a special segment on the popular reality show Telugu Indian Idol Season 3. The announcement was made by the film’s cast, including senior actor Raghu Kunche, director Viswanathan Prathap, and actress Sharanya, with the excitement further amplified by the presence of Natural Star Nani.





During the show, Raghu Kunche expressed his admiration for Telugu Indian Idol and shared the team's excitement about revealing the premiere date on such a popular platform. He noted that the team is thrilled to bring BaluGani Talkies to audiences on aha.



The film’s intriguing storyline centers around Balu, a die-hard fan of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is determined to screen an NBK film in his father's vintage theater at any cost. The motion poster released earlier hinted at Balu's struggle, depicting his determination and the challenges he faces in keeping the theater afloat. His friend challenges him, highlighting the significant financial and logistical hurdles of running an NBK film in the theater.

In a desperate bid to save his father’s theater, Balu resorts to showing adult films and borrowing money from local villagers. Given a week to turn things around, Balu renovates the theater and secures a major film release, only to encounter unexpected tragedy.

The film features a stellar cast, including Shiva Rama Chandravarapu, Saranya Sharma, Raghu Kunche, Sudhakar Reddy, Vamshi Nekkanti, Suresh Poojari, and Shekar. The music is composed by Smaran, with cinematography by BaluSandilyasa, background score by Aditya BN, and costume design by AshwanthByri. The screenplay is written by Ashwith Gowtham.

BaluGani Talkies promises to be a gripping tale of passion, struggle, and cinema. Tune in to aha on September 13 to witness Balu’s journey and discover whether he can overcome the odds to successfully screen an NBK film at his beloved theater.