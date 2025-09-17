‘Band Melam’ hits the right note with first beat glimpse

Blockbuster writer Kona Venkat is now bankrolling a fresh romantic musical under his Kona Film Corporation banner, titled Band Melam. Produced by Kavya and Shrvaya, with Sivaraju Pranav co-producing and Mango Mass Media presenting, the film recently launched its title glimpse, First Beat, which has already caught the audience’s attention.

The glimpse opens with a soulful Telangana-rooted melody, immediately setting the tone for a story deeply tied to culture and music. Featuring Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla in lead roles, Band Melam promises to explore love through the power of sound and tradition.

The highlight of the teaser lies in the natural chemistry between Harsh and Sridevi. Their playful banter in the regional dialect adds freshness and authenticity, making the narrative both charming and grounded. Backed by Vijai Bulganin’s soothing compositions, the glimpse closes on a magical note, leaving viewers wanting more.

Directed by Satish Javvaji and shot by cinematographer Satish Mutyala, the film brings together a strong creative team determined to deliver a heartfelt romantic entertainer. With its mix of cultural essence, music-driven storytelling, and youthful energy, Band Melam is shaping up as a soulful cinematic experience.

The makers expressed confidence that the film will resonate with audiences by celebrating the spirit of love through sound, culture, and connection.