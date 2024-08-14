Bandi Saroj Kumar's 'Parakramam' trailer gets a grand launch

Director Bandi Saroj Kumar, known for his digital release Mangalyam, is back with his latest film Parakramam, produced under his banner BSK Mainstream. The much-anticipated trailer for the film was released today, marking a significant milestone for the project. In addition to directing, Saroj has taken on multiple roles, including music director, writer, and editor, showcasing his multifaceted talent. The film has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board, signaling its readiness for release.

The trailer launch event was graced by notable industry figures, including actor Sandeep Kishan and producer SKN, who attended as special guests. Their presence added to the excitement surrounding the film's release.





Expressing his gratitude, Bandi Saroj Kumar said, "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my friends, producer SKN and actor Sandeep Kishan, for their support at the Parakramam trailer launch. This movie is a reflection of every ordinary person's life journey. The poster features two characters: Satthi Babu and Lovaraju, where Lovaraju represents the transformation everyone undergoes in life. My film is like watching your own life unfold on screen. I am especially thrilled to release this film on my favorite Chiranjeevi's birthday. Chiranjeevi is an icon, and even the Bharat Ratna would not suffice to honor his contributions. He is the pinnacle of success and has inspired countless individuals, including myself."



Actor Sandeep Kishan praised Bandi Saroj Kumar's authenticity, stating, "Bandi Saroj Kumar is a true filmmaker with a genuine personality. His film events are unique and impactful. The film industry is not just about winning; it's about earning the audience's appreciation. Bandi Saroj Kumar is on that journey, and Parakramam is a testament to his dedication to pure cinema."

Producer SKN echoed these sentiments, adding, "I admire Bandi Saroj Kumar both as a director and as an actor. Parakramam, releasing on August 22nd, coinciding with Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, has my full support. Regardless of the outcome, I am committed to producing another film with Bandi Saroj Kumar. The success of films like Parakramam is vital for the industry's health and the survival of theaters. I wish the film great success."

Parakramam features a talented cast including Shruti Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapaty, Nikhil Gopu, Anil Kumar, Sashank Vennelakanti, and Vamsiraj, promising a film that resonates with audiences and makes a significant impact on the Telugu film industry.