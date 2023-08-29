‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days

Karthikeya’s “Bedurulanka 2012” makers announced that the movie has grossed a massive Rs 7 Cr worldwide in just 3 days

Young actor Kartikeya and the beautiful actress Neha Sshetty star in the film “Bedurulanka 2012.” The film is directed by Clax. The movie was released in theatres last Friday and received a positive response from moviegoers.

The makers announced that the movie has grossed a massive Rs 7 Cr worldwide in just 3 days. Varun Tej’s “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” directed by Praveen Sattaru also made into theatres on the same day and when compared to that, the film has shown a strong impact at box-office.

The cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Iyenger, Auto Ramprasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and others in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Ravindra Benarjee Muppaneni under the banner of Loukya Entertainments, with music composed by Mani Sharma.