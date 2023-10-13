‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ gave me scope for acting: Sreeleela

The most awaited movie 'Bhagwant Kesari' is being made under the banner of the famous production company Shine Screens under the direction of successful director Anil Ravipudi with God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna as the protagonist. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the heroine while Sreeleela is playing the pivotal role. The teaser, songs, trailer and promotional content of the already released film have created huge buzz. “Bhagwant Kesari” is set to release on Oct 19 as a gift for Dussehra.

Actress Sreeleela shares her experiences of “Bhagavanth Kesari” with Hans India. Let’s have a look into it.

How did it feel to play the role of Bhagwant Kesari’s daughter?

Firstly, I liked ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ story very much. There are many films to do glamor roles. This is a film with an emotional drive and scope for acting. It seemed like a film that proves acting. If not now, I won't be able to do such a role after some time. This is the right time to do this role. Till now, Sreeleela has got the impression of dance in the minds of the audience. It is very positive but I have to prove myself as an actress. I felt like I got that chance with this film.

The heroines in Anil Ravipudi's movies have a unique style. Have you given such a style to your character in this?

Anil Ravipudi came with a different style for this movie too. If you notice that difference is visible in all the promotional material. My role of Vizzi in this is also very different. Vizzy baby is a scared girl. At the same time, she is active.

Did Balakrishna give any inputs?

Balakrishna was a man of immense knowledge. Apart from cinema, he has a lot of knowledge in many fields. After I wrote the medicine exam, he used to speak on the chapters with very deep knowledge. I wonder how he knew this without doing medicine. Even during the shooting, he used to tell me how to do a perform a scene well.

You have reached almost a dozen movies so quickly. how does it feel?

Very happy. I thank God, Raghavendra Rao who gave me the first chance and every director who believed in me. In fact, I feel it is a big responsibility.