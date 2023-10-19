Live
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu bail plea in Skill Development case
- I-T searches 15 locations linked to Yatharth Hospital in Delhi-NCR, UP
Bhagavanth Kesari Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
Highlights
This weekend, the Tollywood box office witnessed the release of mainstream theatrical outings, including Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari. As for the OTT aspect of this movie, it has secured Amazon Prime Video as its official streaming partner, with an expected streaming window of 3-4 weeks following its theatrical release.
Additionally, another theatrical release, Tiger Nageswara Rao, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its cinema debut. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, the film Ganapath, featuring Tiger Shroff, is also hitting screens this weekend, and it has chosen Netflix as its exclusive OTT streaming platform
