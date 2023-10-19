Bhagavanth Kesari Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed

This weekend, the Tollywood box office witnessed the release of mainstream theatrical outings, including Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari. As for the OTT aspect of this movie, it has secured Amazon Prime Video as its official streaming partner, with an expected streaming window of 3-4 weeks following its theatrical release.

Additionally, another theatrical release, Tiger Nageswara Rao, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its cinema debut. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, the film Ganapath, featuring Tiger Shroff, is also hitting screens this weekend, and it has chosen Netflix as its exclusive OTT streaming platform



