Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film is officially titled Bhagavanth Kesari. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is directing this project, and recently the makers unleashed the first-look poster that got a sensational response from every nook and corner. Today the film’s teaser was launched by the team.

The 1 minute 20 seconds teaser presents the God of Masses in a spectacular manner. It neatly embodies the mass aura of the actor, and the ever-energetic Balayya roars like a lion in this teaser. His looks, Telangana slang, royalty, and screen presence are incredible, and the teaser is surely a feast for the fans with several goosebumps moments.

The icing on the cake was the Hindi dialogue mouthed by Balayya. The story isn’t revealed, but it is clear that Arjun Rampal is playing the antagonist. Thaman’s background score is pulsating, and the production values are too good. Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati are producing the film under Shine Screens.

Of late, Balayya is okaying scripts that mirror his strengths, and he seems to have done the same thing for Bhagavanth Kesari. Many were waiting to see how Anil Ravipudi would have presented Balayya, and the director did a splendid job in showcasing the actor powerfully. If the film is in the range of the teaser, it will undoubtedly become one more blockbuster for Nandamuri Balakrishna. Kajal and Sreeleela are playing crucial roles.