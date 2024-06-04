‘Bharateeyudu 2’ materialised as Subaskaran defied all odds

The audio launch of ‘Indian 2’ turned out to be a star-studded event indeed! Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander graced the occasion at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium. Kamal Haasan, reprising his role as Senapathy, an elderly freedom fighter turned vigilante battling corruption, must have brought immense excitement to the audience. The ensemble cast, including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, adds to the anticipation.

It’s heartwarming to hear about the camaraderie and mutual admiration among the actors. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh’s expressions of learning from Kamal sir and working with director Shankar are inspiring. Brahmanandam’s acknowledgment of Shankar’s dedication and Kamal’s commitment is a testament to their excellence.

Director Shankar reveals that the idea for the sequel came to him after the release of his previous film, 2.0, and was inspired by the ongoing issues of bribery and corruption in India. He praises Kamal Haasan's dedication and versatility as an actor, citing his ability to update his acting skills and perform complex scenes, such as a futuristic sequence where he had to hang from a rope for three days while speaking in Punjabi.

Kamal Haasan’s reflections on his collaboration with director Shankar during the ‘Indian 2’ audio launch reveal the depth of their artistic journey. The persistence and rigor that Shankar demonstrated from their initial encounter still resonate with Kamal.

Producer Subaskaran Allirajah’s unwavering support during challenging times—accidents, the pandemic, and political issues—speaks volumes about his commitment. It’s interesting to note that Indian isn’t just about cinema; it subtly delves into politics as well.

The involvement of Academy Award-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore, who worked on the original film, adds prestige to ‘Indian 2’. His selfless contribution as a supervisor, along with his assistants, exemplifies the collaborative spirit behind the scenes.