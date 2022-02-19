Bheemla Nayak Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's next movie Bheemla Nayak made the day for all the fans of these ace actors of Tollywood. They unveiled the trailer release date of the trailer and created noise on social media… Along with that news, they also announced that Telangana's young and dynamic leader KTR will be gracing the pre-release event of this movie.



They shared this news through a special poster on Twitter page… Take a look!

They wrote, "#BheemlaNayak Pre-Release event will be held on 21st Feb! Young & dynamic leader Shri. @KTRTRS garu will grace the event". Well, Pawan Kalyan looked cool in the cop attire in this poster. The Pre-release event will be held on 21st February and the trailer will also be unveiled that day itself.

In these pics, we can witness the director Trivikram and producer meeting KTR to invite him for the event. They wrote, "We're thankful to the Dynamic leader @KTRTRS garu for taking the time to accommodate our request to grace the Pre-Release event of #BheemlaNayak on 21st Feb".

Even the Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will also be present in the pre-release event… Hon'ble Minister for Cinematography @YadavTalasani garu will be the Special Guest for the Massive Pre-Release event of #BheemlaNayak on 21st Feb".

Well, the trailer of this movie will be unveiled on 21st February… The makers also dropped a new poster in which Pawan is seen riding a bike amid the large crowd of people who are seen hailing him! "A peek into the Ultimate face-off of DUTY and POWER #BheemlaNayakTrailerStorm from 21st Feb #BheemlaNayakTrailerOnTheWay".

The most-awaited multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani, Nitya Menen and Samyukta Menon in the prominent roles. Along with them, even Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai are roped in to play the supporting character roles.

Bheemla Nayak movie will hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!