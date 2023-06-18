‘Bichagadu 2’ hits OTT platform

The latest film from Kollywood actor Vijay Antony, “Bichagadu 2” (“Pichaikkaran 2” in Tamil), which is a standalone sequel to his blockbuster movie “Bichagadu,” has finally arrived on the OTT space. As previously announced, the streaming service Disney Plus Hotstar has premiered the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with no word yet on the release of the Hindi version. Those who missed the film on the big screen can watch it on the OTT platform.



The female lead in this Vijay Antony directorial is Kavya Thapar and the movie also features Dev Gill, Radha Ravi, YG Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The music for the film was composed by Vijay Antony himself.