Big advantage for Sankranthi Releases

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are two movies releasing for Sankranthi. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru arrives first and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo arrives next. Meanwhile, the makers of both the movies wanted to make the most of the festival holiday season. If the buzz is believed to be true, there are ticket price hikes in some regions.

Both the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have given permission for five shows a day. The shows in the Telugu states will start from 7 am for a period of one week and this is only to help both the movies, in boosting up the revenues.

Dil Raju produces Sarileru Neekevvaru while Allu Aravind produces Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu want to show their domination at the box-office in all the ways possible.