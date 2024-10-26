Big B to present ANR Award to Chiranjeevi

The legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated last month (September 20), marked by a grand celebration. A special commemorative postal stamp honouring ANR was unveiled by the Government of India. The event brought together the entire Akkineni family and numerous esteemed guests who shared their cherished memories of the legendary actor.

In a fitting tribute to ANR’s legacy, the Akkineni family announced that the prestigious ANR Award will be conferred upon Padma Vibhushan awardee Shri Chiranjeevi Garu in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. The award ceremony, scheduled for the 28th of this month, promises to be a memorable event with a host of celebrities from the film industry in attendance.

Nagarjuna formally invited Chiranjeevi to the ANR Award ceremony. Chiranjeevi Garu is the second Telugu personality to receive the honour of the Padma Vibhushan, with ANR Garu being the first to receive it in 2011. The award will be presented by none other than the doyen of Indian cinema, Padma Vibhushan awardee Amitabh Bachchan, further adding to the significance of this historic occasion.

“This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my father, ANR Garu! 🎉 Honoured to invite @SrBachchan ji and Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu to the ANR Awards 2024 to mark this milestone! 🙏 Let’s make this award function unforgettable! 🙌 @AnnapurnaStdios #ANRLivesOn #ANRNationalAward #ANR100Years,” shared Nagarjuna on his X account.

Nagarjuna also shared a couple of pictures on social media, showcasing a delightful moment together. It’s truly a treat to see them side by side. The event promises to be a visual feast, featuring an impressive lineup including Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, and many other celebrities sharing the stage.

The ANR Award has previously been bestowed upon iconic personalities such as Padma Bhushan awardee Devanand, Padma Shri awardee Shabana Azmi, Anjali Devi, Dr Vyjayantimala Bali, Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Lata Mangeshkar, Padma Shri awardee Dr K Balachander, Padma Shri awardee Hema Malini, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Shyam Benegal, Padma Vibhushan awardee Amitabh Bachchan, Padma Shri awardee S S Rajamouli, Padma Shri awardee Sridevi B Kapoor, and Padma Shri awardee Rekha.