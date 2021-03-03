Big offer for 'Salaar' from OTT

Just couple of days ago, 'Salaar' movie team announced that the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical released on April 14th next year and the fans can't wait to watch the magnum opus on the silver screens.

Apart from this project, Prabhas also has two back-to-back releases within 3 months and a movie will get released on August 11th. Directed by Prashanth Neel, everyone has high hopes on this film. Touted to be a pan-Indian gangster drama, an interesting update about the digital release of the film is impressing the audience.

The movie unit set is now in talks with the OTT giant Amazon Prime video very soon. 'Salaar' is going to sell the digital and satellite rights of the film for record prices. 'KGF' producer Vijay kiragandur under Hombale Films banner is bankrolling this project.