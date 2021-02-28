Big Update on NTR's small-screen entry

Young Tiger NTR who marked his small screen debut by becoming a TV host with the first season of Telugu biggest reality shows Bigg Boss is now going to return to the small screens after a long time.



NTR has agreed to host an upcoming show 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu' for Gemini TV. Recently, NTR shot for a promo of this program which is going to get aired from the first week of March. The fans are super excited to see NTR on the small screens again. The Big Boss season 1 became a big hit but NTR failed to host the further seasons because of his busy movie schedules. So, the fans are eagerly waiting for him to enter the small screens again and this came out as a good news for all the Nandamuri fans.

On the film front, NTR is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie 'RRR' in which he is playing the role of Komaram Bheem.