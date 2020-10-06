Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: During the nominations in the fifth week, most of the inmates brought out their aggression. Especially, Akhil and Sohel ganged up against Abhijeet. When Abhijeet was nominating Akhil, Sohel came in between to raise some points.

Abhijeet actually nominated Sohel and Akhil. Abhijeet revealed that Sohel's aggression is the main reason for nominating him. While nominating Akhil, Abhijeet told that he was a confused person who can also lie. On the same point, both argued and it did not meet an end.

Sohel interrupted them by adding his points. He indirectly took Akhil's side and started arguing with Abhijeet. Abhijeet already gave time to Sohel to respond to him but he told that he has nothing to tell. But when Abhijeet and Akhil were arguing, Sohel too joined them. All three became aggressive and it created a high drama in the house.