Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna's warning to inmates

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni is successfully hosting Bigg Boss Telugu TV show. He hosted the show last year as well. People liked the way Nagarjuna takes a class to the inmates when they commit a mistake. Even now, Nagarjuna continues to do the same. On Saturday episode, Nagarjuna fired on the housemates who did mistakes in the task and also in the nominations procedure.

Nagarjuna warned Abhijeet not to bring the discussion about his education whenever possible in the house. He mentioned it clearly to Abhijeet that he would face serious consequences if he repeats the same.

Nagarjuna also waned Mehaboob for using objectionable language in the Bigg Boss house. He questioned Mehaboob if he does the same at home.

Nagarjuna also warned Sohel to keep his anger in control. He asked Sohel not to raise voice again against females in the Bigg Boss house.

Let us hope that the inmates would take this feedback and will not repeat the mistakes next time.