Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Another boring Task in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Demons vs Humans is the new luxury budget task in the Bigg Boss house, for the seventh week. On the occasion of Dusshera Navaratri, the Bigg Boss organizers came up with this interesting task but it went on a boring note.

Avinash, Ariyana, Akhil, Harika and Mehaboob are the Demons in the task. The rest of the housemates are Humans. The Demons did their best to disturb the Good Humans but it did not work.

Later, Bigg Boss gave two tasks to the Humans and if they do it successfully, they can turn any Demon into Good human. In the process, they successfully performed two tasks, resulting in Harika and Akhil joining their team.

The entire task went on a boring note as the inmates failed to generate any entertainment. The task is still in progress on Wednesday. We have to see if there can be any change in the way the inmates play the game.