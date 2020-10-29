Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Ariyana is the next captain of BB house!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is into the eighth week right now. From week one itself, the show managed to garner the attention of the viewers. We have exclusively learned from our sources that Ariyana has become the captain of the Bigg Boss house for the coming week. Ariyana has been waiting to become the house captain but she had no luck when an opportunity came last week.

So, Ariyana got another chance to be a part of the captaincy task in the eighth week. Apparently, she is the best performer in the BB Day Care task. The reports revealed to us that Ariyana played the task well and took over the captain's responsibilities from Avinash.

Ariyana is in the nominations for this week and if she gets saved, she would surely get immunity. Most likely, Ariyana would be in the house for ten weeks. We have to see if the audience can keep her in the house for a longer time.