Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Divi & Avinash form an opinion on Monal & Akhil

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Monal and Akhil are a pair in the Bigg Boss house. Initially, everyone thought that it was Monal and Abhijeet who are a pair. Eventually, Monal became very close to Akhil and developed an emotional relationship with him. Almost everyone in the house directly and indirectly discusses about the relationship between the both.

On one side, Monal runs after Akhil but on the other side, Akhil ignores Monal. Monal feels upset about the same. The inmates who watch this will gossip about them.

On Thursday episode, Divi & Avinash casually had a chat over the same. Divi shared her opinion that Monal is not able to put a boundary in her relationship with Akhil. Divi tells that Monal is a sweet girl but she could not understand where to keep Akhil. Avinash too agreed to Divi's opinion. Even on Thursday episode, Monal tried to become close to Akhil but he ignored her.