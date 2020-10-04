Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Doubts on Bigg Boss voting!

Bigg Boss is one of the entertaining reality TV shows in Telugu television space. But, what's worrying more is the way in which the elimination procedure is taking place. Bigg Boss eliminated Devi Nagavalli from the house during the third week. No one expected that Devi would come out of the house. At the same time, no one expected that Swathi Deekshith would be eliminated from the house, for the fourth week.

Surya Kiran and Karate Kalyani were eliminated in the first two weeks and there is no surprise in their eliminations. Now, the eviction of Devi and Swathi is creating a lot of doubts about the elimination process on social media. Although the organizers claim that those who get less votes will get eliminated, there is no clarity on the number of votes a contestant gets in the house. Meanwhile, some ex contestants indirectly commented that the voting procedure is something they could not understand.

Swathi Deekshith who came a week ago is now packing her bags to leave the Bigg Boss house. It is now adding more strength to the rumours that voting alone is not a deciding factor for eliminating a contestant.