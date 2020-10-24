Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: This contestant Elimination from Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the seventh week. Noel. Monal, Abhijeet, Ariyana, Divi, and Avinash are in the nominations this week. Everyone was in the opinion that Monal or Ariyana would come out of the house. But, much to the shock, it is Divi who will be evicted from the show. The episode telecast will take place on Sunday.

Divi Vadthya did a few movies of which Maharshi is the popular one. She has been doing well in the Bigg Boss house but she is not getting the right chance to prove herself. Divi is trying her best to perform the tasks well but at times, she is not able to complete them. Still, she is the favorite for a lot of people on social media. There is absolutely no criticism or negativity for Divi.

Still, the audiences picked her for the eviction this week. Watch out the episode on Sunday to see what she had to tell about her experience in Bigg Boss.