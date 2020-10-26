Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On the occasion of Dusshera, everyone thought that no one would get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Much to the shock of everyone, Divi got evicted from the TV show. The elimination of Divi comes as a huge surprise to everyone. Monal is in the nominations for the last two weeks and she is in the danger zone. The audiences want her to come out of the house but it is not happening. Yet again, Monal is in the nominations.

As per our sources, Monal and Akhil are in the nominations for the current week. Along with these two, Ariyana, Mehboob, Lasya, and Amma Rajasekhar are also in the nominations.

Among these 6, the audiences would want to send Monal out of the house but we have to wait until the weekend to get a confirmation on the same. Our sources say that Amma Rajasekhar might also get eliminated from the TV show.