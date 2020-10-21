Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai opens up on his eviction

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai Pampana is the contestant who came out of the Bigg Boss house by the end of the sixth week. No one expected that he would get evicted from the house with Monal in the danger zone, along with him. The audiences on social media wanted Monal to come out of the house and shared the same on social media. Much to the shock of everyone, Nagarjuna announced Kumar Sai's eviction.

Interestingly, Kumar Sai is silent on his eviction after coming out of the house. It is common that the evicted contestants give interviews to the Youtube channels and TV channels. Similarly, Kumar Sai also gave interviews to a lot of channels but he chose not to talk much about his eviction. Kumar Sai was surprised that he enjoys a good following outside the Bigg Boss house. He did not expect that he got a lot of positive response in some tasks.

Kumar Sai is now waiting to narrate a story to Nagarjuna and he wishes to make his debut as a director soon.